Analysts Set Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) PT at $99.50

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $11,950,100. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.21%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

