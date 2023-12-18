Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT at $60.00

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi
Sanofi Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
