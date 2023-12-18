Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT at $60.00

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 315.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

