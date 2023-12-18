Analysts Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) PT at $34.31

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $32,738.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $147,199 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 7.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 16.5% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $230,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHR opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

