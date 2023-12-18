Analysts Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price at $251.73

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.73.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $209.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $217,799,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after acquiring an additional 785,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

