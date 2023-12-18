Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target at $685.75

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $685.75.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $773.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.10. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $779.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

