Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT at $7.97

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

GoodRx stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.30. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. GoodRx’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Wagner purchased 21,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $124,715.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in GoodRx by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 65,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in GoodRx by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,401,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 435,883 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

