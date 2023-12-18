Analysts Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Target Price at $48.83

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $62.34.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
