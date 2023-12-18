Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $151.46

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.46.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $183.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BioNTech by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 952,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.