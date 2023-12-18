Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,642,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 2,492,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amplifon

Amplifon Price Performance

About Amplifon

OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amplifon has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.