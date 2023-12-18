Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,642,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 2,492,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Amplifon
Amplifon Price Performance
About Amplifon
Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amplifon
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Energy
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.