American National Bank Sells 578 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American National Bank reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 385,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,349,000 after acquiring an additional 132,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $572.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $589.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.22. The stock has a market cap of $543.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.48.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

