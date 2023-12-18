American National Bank Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

MRK stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

