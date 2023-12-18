Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.44.

AEE stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

