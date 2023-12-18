Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

Get Alteryx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AYX

Alteryx Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,861,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,361,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,992,000 after buying an additional 209,650 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.