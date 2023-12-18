Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) vs. Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Financial Comparison

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Free Report) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Surgical has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 609.22%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and Minerva Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.48 -$34.11 million ($8.21) -0.34

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A -28.55% 0.84% Minerva Surgical -64.71% -136.40% -43.70%

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

