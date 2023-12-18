Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Update

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,265,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,205,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

AKBA stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.19 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.60% and a negative net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKBA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

