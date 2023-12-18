Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 492,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 872.0 days.

Aixtron Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $42.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. Aixtron has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $42.35.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Aixtron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.