Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $139.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $33,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

