AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in November

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 814,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

