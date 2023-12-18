AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in November

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 814,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.27.
About AGL Energy
