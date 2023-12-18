Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of AFN opened at C$50.50 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$42.21 and a 12-month high of C$63.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The stock has a market cap of C$959.50 million, a P/E ratio of -70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of C$410.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 5.6220302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

