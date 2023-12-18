Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,092,000.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

