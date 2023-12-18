ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Update

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 4.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $949.07 million, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.80. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

