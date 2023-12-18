ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Update

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.