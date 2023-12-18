Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $705.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

