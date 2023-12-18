Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.93.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

