Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
