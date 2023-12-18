ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Raised to $53.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.91 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. State Street Corp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

