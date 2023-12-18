Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 603,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $81,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,445.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.