Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 603,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $81,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,445.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.