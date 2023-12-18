Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 603,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
