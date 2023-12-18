6,396 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.93.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

