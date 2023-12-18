11,331 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 4.1% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.48.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $572.04 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $589.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.22. The company has a market capitalization of $543.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.20%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

