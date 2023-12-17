Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.21.

ZION stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

