ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $6.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

