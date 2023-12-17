ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $6.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
ZIM stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $25.12.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.