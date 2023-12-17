Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $270.18 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.