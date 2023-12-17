Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in November

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.1 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 6.8 %

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.