Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Yangarra Resources Stock Performance
Yangarra Resources stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.
About Yangarra Resources
