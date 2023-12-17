Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $227.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.29. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

