Windsor Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $370.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

