WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.86.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Trading Down 1.6 %

WESCO International stock opened at $174.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average of $155.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $117.12 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

