Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.