WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $473.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $475.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.