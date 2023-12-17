WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

MRK stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 162.22%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.