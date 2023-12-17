WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $128.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

