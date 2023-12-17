Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.