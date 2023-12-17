Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in November

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,032,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 6,053,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,387.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Vonovia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNNVF

Vonovia Price Performance

About Vonovia

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.