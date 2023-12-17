Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Trading Up 11.9%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 20,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Vistas Media Acquisition Trading Up 11.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.