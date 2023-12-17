Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

