Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 106,409 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.89. The stock has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

