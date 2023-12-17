Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

