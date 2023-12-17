Vigilare Wealth Management Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $473.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $475.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

