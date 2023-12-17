Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 198,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 97.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 119,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 59,220 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.