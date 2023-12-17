Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 686.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

